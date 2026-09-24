Himachal steps up vigil as water rises in Lahaul Spiti’s Ghepan lake

The Himachal Pradesh government has stepped up its vigil over rising water levels in Ghepan glacial lake amid concerns about a possible glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF). Located about 14km above Sissu, the lake has expanded from 36.5 hectares to 101.3 hectares in just 13 years (HT File)

Located at an altitude of 4,070m, about 14km above Sissu, the lake has a potential downstream flood path stretching nearly 90 km through Udaipur to the district boundary. It has expanded from 36.5 hectares to 101.3 hectares in just 13 years.

According to assessments conducted at various levels, in the event of an outburst, the water can reach the populated areas within just five minutes.

The government is working towards installing an early warning system, marking the ‘highest flood level’ (HFL), the Lahaul Spiti administration has identified 32 residential areas from Sissu to the Sansari border and marked 128 locations as potential flood-prone.

The proposed early warning system will provide real-time information by continuously monitoring critical parameters, including water levels, to facilitate timely alerts. A system developed by C-DAC, Thiruvananthapuram, has already undergone testing at Sissu Lake.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu recently expressed concerns over the lake expansion. “Its increasing size and the possibility of a sudden outburst remained a major concern. The government was monitoring the situation and was particularly concerned about the potential impact on Sissu and surrounding areas,” he said.

ISRO had warned about lake in 2023

In November 2023, ISRO alerted the district administration through various channels about the increasing size of the Ghepan Lake. It reported that the lake had expanded significantly beyond normal levels and advised taking necessary precautionary measures in light of the potential risks. In July 2024, a team comprising 23 officials and staff members from various departments, led by the then DC, visited the lake. The team conducted a detailed study regarding the potential risk of a lake outburst and the measures required to mitigate potential damage. A report was subsequently submitted to the SDMA.

Coordination to be established between SDMA and NDMA: DC

Lahaul-Spiti deputy commissioner and chairperson of the district disaster management authority (DDMA) Kiran Bhadana visited the lake on Tuesday for an on-site assessment. The inspection team comprised 15 officers and staff members from various departments.

After the inspection, Bhadana emphasised the need for inter-departmental coordination and scientific and technical assessment of the lake’s risk.

“Coordination will be established with the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to ensure periodic scientific assessment and monitoring of the stability of glaciers and mountainous regions around Ghepan Lake,” she said.

Bhadana added that several glaciers and mountains surround Ghepan Lake, requiring regular monitoring of their stability. “The recent tragedy in Nepal underscored the severity of potential hazards arising from glacial instability,” the DC said.

She said that the DDMA would focus on evacuation plans for residents in vulnerable areas, conduct regular awareness campaigns and mock drills, and strengthen rapid response mechanisms.

“This site inspection by the district administration marks a significant step towards proactively identifying risks and formulating practical solutions, rather than waiting for a potential disaster to occur. The administration will continue to maintain constant surveillance over Ghepan Lake and its potential impact zone while persisting with necessary precautionary measures,” she added.