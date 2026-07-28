Delhi CEO celebrates team members building new homes: ‘This is our metric of success’

For most founders, success is measured in revenue, valuation, or headcount, but entrepreneur Prateek Singh measures it in something far more personal: home keys. In a heartwarming social media post, the LearnApp founder and CEO celebrated team members who have built, renovated, or moved into their dream homes. From an intern who stayed for seven years and rebuilt her family home to long-time teammates moving into new houses, Singh shared how watching his team achieve homeownership became his proudest milestone yet. Snippets of employees’ houses shared by the CEO on LinkedIn. (LinkedIn/Prateek Singh)

“2020 -> Joined as almost freshers. 2026 -> Bought/renovated their first homes,” Singh wrote on LinkedIn.

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He continued, “Buying a house is probably one of the most emotional decisions one makes, but I have to admit… When these guys told me they’re moving into their new homes, it was the best feeling ever. I was filled with pride.”

Highlighting the incredible growth of his colleagues, Singh shared how early team members grew into key leadership roles while achieving major personal milestones.

“We hired Anubha as a graphic designer and now she not only leads the graphic team, but she also manages processes for all the teams. Anubha finished renovating her home during Diwali last year and showed us the pictures of her house with the fairy lights, windows were yet to be placed but it was beautiful.”

He also pointed out how another long-serving team member overcame various personal and professional hurdles to reach her own housing milestone.

“Supriya joined us 7 years ago as an intern and now runs the entire tech & product team alongside Noor and Chandan. She nearly quit twice, turned down multiple offers, got married, had a baby, all while building LearnApp & Zero1 with a full heart. It was the best feeling knowing she rebuilt her Nepal home.”

He went on to highlight another core member of the tech team who recently celebrated moving into his completed residence.

“Chandan bhai helped build the new version of LearnApp from scratch back in 2021. Over the last 6+ years, he has helped the company scale through multiple stages of growth. He showed us the pictures from the finished house he recently moved in, it almost made us emotional.”

Reflecting on the company’s collective journey, Singh concluded with a heartfelt message about what truly defines their progress.

“There are 6 people in our team of 70 who’ve either built a floor or built an entire house or renovated their homes. We are a tiny tiny company and as founders’ this is our metric of success. I guess the biggest purchases we make in life are never rationalised on the excel sheet, but the heart. Cheers!”

He also shared the same post on Instagram.