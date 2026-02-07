Indore startup founder gifts brand-new Tata EVs to 4 employees, internet reacts: 'Meri company bolri hai AI hai'

A heartwarming video from Indore has taken over social media, showing a startup founder gifting brand-new electric cars to four of his star employees. The video was shared on Instagram by Ankit Barbeta. (@ankit.innoveg/Instagram)

In the video, Ankit Barbeta, founder of Innoveg.co.in, is seen holding four car keys and calling his employees “yodhayon (warriors)”.

The video was shared on Instagram by Barbeta with the caption, “Being a boss is my identity, but living for my loved ones is my fortune. Thank God, Nexon EV for those close ones today.”

A surprise for star employees: In the video, Barbeta is seen holding four car keys, saying, “Aaj hamare chaar yodhayon ko Tata Nexon EV di ja rahi hai. (Today, our four warriors are being given Tata Nexon EVs).”

He then mixes the keys and asks the four employees to pick one at random. Each person walks towards a Tata Nexon EV and tries to unlock the car.

One by one, they unlock their cars. As each car gets unlocked, the team cheers loudly, smiling and celebrating together, clearly shocked and happy.

Innoveg is an agri-innovation company that aims to improve farming through research and new ideas.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.

Also Read: Indian CEO gifts brand-new SUVs to 25 employees who stood by the company from day one