Delhi founders celebrate startup success by gifting SUV to first employee they hired. Watch

In a heartwarming display of gratitude, two Delhi-based founders have gone viral for gifting a brand-new SUV to their first-ever employee. Recognising the loyalty of their first hire, they surprised him with the vehicle as a token of appreciation for his years of dedication. The emotional moment, captured on video, has resonated with the internet. Snippets from the video showing Delhi founders gifting a car to their employee. (Instagram/@siddhantsabharwal_)

“Only because of @bluorng this was possible. An amazing start to 2026. Thank you for sticking by Rahul,” Siddhant Sabharwal wrote on Instagram and tagged his co-founder Mokam Singh.

Also Read: Founder says he hired a woman with a 2-line CV because she thanked security guard by name The video opens to show the co-founders celebrating with their team. Sabharwal goes on to say how Rahul is their first employee and what he means for the team. He then looks at Rahu and says that from now on, he doesn't have to commute by metro, as he hands over a set of car keys to him.

Amidst the cheers from other team members, they all go outside, and Rahul gets to see his new car, an SUV. Still stunned, Rahul goes on to say he can’t believe this is happening. The video ends with everyone celebrating.