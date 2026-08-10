Rockfall triggers closure of Kiratpur-Manali highway

The authorities have appealed to commuters to strictly follow the prescribed diversion routes and cooperate with traffic police personnel.

For vehicles travelling towards Chandigarh from Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Mandi and Kullu, traffic has been diverted from Nauni Chowk via Mandi Bharari Bridge towards Swarghat. Similarly, vehicles travelling from Chandigarh towards Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Mandi, Kullu and Manali have been diverted via Swarghat to Nauni Chowk, to rejoin the four-lane highway.

According to the police, rocks started to fall on the road on Sunday afternoon, following which the road was closed for movement and the traffic was diverted from alternative routes.

The Kiratpur-Manali four-lane highway in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur district has been closed to all vehicular traffic beyond Mandi Bharari Chowk following continuous felling of rocks near the Mehla area, police said on Sunday.

Commuters have also been advised to avoid unnecessary overtaking, maintain traffic discipline and give priority to emergency vehicles. People have also been advised to contact the authorities concerned at 01978-221059 and 01978-221060 in case of any emergencies.

Heavy rainfall likely in HP, orange alert in two dists

With the rainfall activity expected to intensify in Himachal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla, has sounded an alert of heavy rainfall in various districts of the state on August 10 and 11.

For August 10, the weather office has issued an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kangra and Sirmaur districts, while a yellow alert of heavy rainfall has been sounded in Bilaspur, Mandi and Solan districts.

The IMD has also issued an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall for August 11 in Kangra and Mandi districts, while Chamba, Kullu, Shimla and Sirmaur districts will be under a yellow alert of heavy rainfall on the day.

According to the IMD, heavy rainfall is likely to continue in the hill state till August 15. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are likely at isolated places over low hills and mid hills during this period.

During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain at few places was observed over the state. The highest rainfall of 4 cm was recorded in Paonta, followed by Jatton Barrage (3 cm) and Sarahan (3 cm).

Rainfall continues to affect normal life in Himachal with 118 roads blocked in the state on Sunday. In Mandi district, 44 roads remained blocked, followed by 39 in Kullu, 13 in Shimla, 7 in Chamba and 6 in Sirmaur districts. Besides, 18 water supply schemes remained disrupted across the state.