Police search 26 locations in Kashmir linked to Jamaat-e-Islami activists

Police in Sopore on Sunday conducted searches at 26 places in connection with a UAPA case. The searches were carried out at the houses and other premises allegedly linked to the Jamaat-e-Islami activists. Security officials conduct a search operation in connection with a UAPA case registered against banned organisation Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), in Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday. (PTI)

Police said that as part of its continued action against proscribed organisations and separatist ecosystems, Sopore police today conducted coordinated searches at 26 locations across police district Sopore in connection with an ongoing investigation into a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against banned Jamaat-e-Islami.

“The searches were carried out at residential and other premises linked to JeI leaders, members and activists across different areas of Sopore. The operation was conducted in accordance with due legal procedure and prescribed protocols,” the spokesman said.

He said that during the searches, incriminating documents, literature and electronic devices were recovered and seized from various premises. “The seized material is being examined as part of the ongoing investigation to ascertain further linkages and activities connected with the proscribed organisation,” he said.