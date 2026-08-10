Sukhu releases ₹83.8 crore for healthcare equipment, infra

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has released ₹83.85 crore to strengthen diagnostic and specialised treatment facilities at the premier healthcare institution of the state. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has released ₹83.85 crore to strengthen diagnostic and specialised treatment facilities at the premier healthcare institution of the state.

An amount of ₹8 crore has been released for Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) machine and a Cell Separator for Bone Marrow Transplantation which would soon be installed in the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla.

A SPECT machine is an advanced diagnostic facility that produces three-dimensional images to assess the functioning of organs and tissues, helping doctors detect and evaluate diseases more accurately. It can assist in the diagnosis and assessment of ailments related to the heart, brain, bones, lungs and kidneys, besides supporting the evaluation of certain cancers and other conditions.

The cell separator will facilitate the collection of peripheral blood stem cells (PBSCs) from donors or patients after appropriate stimulation. The collected stem cells can then be processed, counted and prepared for transplantation, stored when required and subsequently infused into the recipient following conditioning treatment.

The CM has also released ₹14 crore for the procurement of six high-end ultrasound machines at IGMC Shimla and the upgradation of CTL Kandaghat. In addition, ₹3.50 crore has been sanctioned for the procurement of two X-ray machines, while ₹12 crore has been released for the procurement of a 256-slice CT scan machine at the IGMC, Shimla. These advanced facilities are expected to significantly strengthen diagnostic capabilities at the IGMC Shimla and streamline investigations and procedures, enabling patients to receive diagnostic reports without any waiting period.

For Dr RPGMC Tanda, Kangra, the CM has released ₹6 crore for procurement of six high-end ultrasound machines. Further, ₹2 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of a PET scan building at Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College, Nerchowk, Mandi. The new facilities will strengthen the state’s capacity to provide advanced diagnostic and treatment services within Himachal.

In addition to these measures, ₹17.95 crore has been released for Civil Hospital, Jawalamukhi, in Kangra district, including provisions for water and power supply to the hospital.

Sukhu said the state government is making concerted efforts to provide quality healthcare facilities to people within Himachal Pradesh so that patients would not have to travel outside the state for getting advanced medical treatment.