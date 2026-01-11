Founder says he hired a woman with a 2-line CV because she thanked security guard by name

An English entrepreneur has revealed that he once hired someone with zero work experience simply for the social skills she displayed. Steven Bartlett, the founder and host of The Diary of a CEO podcast, said that the candidate got hired despite her two-line CV, and proved to be one of his best hires. Steven Bartlett is the English entrepreneur behind the Diary of a CEO podcast.

He said that one important reason why she got the job was because she thanked the security guard by name before the interview.

“Thanked the security guard” “I hired someone who’s CV was two lines. Their experience was zero,” Bartlett said in a recent LinkedIn post. “Much of the reason why I gave her the job was because: She thanked the security guard by name on the way into the building.”

Bartlett said that not only did the woman thank the security guard, she also displayed other signs of being an efficient worker and a quick learner.

When she did not know something during the interview, she readily admitted it and said, “I don't know that yet, but here's how I'd figure it out”.

Her commitment did not stop at lip service. After the interview, she taught herself the answers to all the questions she could not answer and emailed them to Bartlett.

“She sent a thank you note. To everyone after the interview,” said the founder of The Diary of a CEO podcast.