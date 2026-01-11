Founder says he hired a woman with a 2-line CV because she thanked security guard by name
English entrepreneur Steven Bartlett has revealed that he once hired someone with zero work experience simply for the social skills she displayed.
An English entrepreneur has revealed that he once hired someone with zero work experience simply for the social skills she displayed. Steven Bartlett, the founder and host of The Diary of a CEO podcast, said that the candidate got hired despite her two-line CV, and proved to be one of his best hires.
He said that one important reason why she got the job was because she thanked the security guard by name before the interview.
“Thanked the security guard”
“I hired someone who’s CV was two lines. Their experience was zero,” Bartlett said in a recent LinkedIn post. “Much of the reason why I gave her the job was because: She thanked the security guard by name on the way into the building.”
Bartlett said that not only did the woman thank the security guard, she also displayed other signs of being an efficient worker and a quick learner.
When she did not know something during the interview, she readily admitted it and said, “I don't know that yet, but here's how I'd figure it out”.
Her commitment did not stop at lip service. After the interview, she taught herself the answers to all the questions she could not answer and emailed them to Bartlett.
“She sent a thank you note. To everyone after the interview,” said the founder of The Diary of a CEO podcast.
“One of the best hires”
Steven Bartlett said that his company culture values people who are willing to work hard, be ambitious, and have high EQ. The woman scored extremely high on these parameters.
She landed the job and went on to become one of Bartlett’s best employees.
“She's one of the best hires I had ever made,” Bartlett said in his LinkedIn post.
Bartlett went on to say that hiring should focus on what is hardest to teach. According to him, skills, tools and technical knowledge can be taught in a short time, but qualities like character, emotional intelligence, ambition and genuinely caring about the work cannot.
Drawing from his years of hiring experience, he said culture fit and attitude matter far more than experience or education, because it is easier to train someone on systems and skills than to make them driven, self-motivated or aligned with a company’s values.
