'I can't have cheaters': Co-founder says she fired 2 employees over affair, internet divided

Natalie Dawson, co-founder and president of Cardone Ventures, has sparked a discussion online after sharing that she fired two employees for having an extramarital affair. Appearing on 'The Diary of a CEO' podcast, Dawson explained that her decision was instinctive and aligned with her values, and she’s stood by it despite online backlash. Dawson’s comments have divided the internet.(LinkedIn/Natalie Dawson)

Dawson told podcast host Steven Bartlett that the moment she learned two staff members were involved in an affair, she immediately felt they could no longer remain in her organisation. “As soon as I caught wind of it, it wasn’t even like a split-second decision. I can’t have this in my environment,” she said. “People trust me and should trust any leader to help make their success easy,” she added.

When Bartlett questioned whether an employee’s private life should influence their professional standing, Dawson doubled down. “If they’re going to cheat on the person they’re supposed to spend the rest of their life with, do you think they’re cheating on their work? That person is a liability to the environment,” she said.

When pressed further on whether she would fire anyone for cheating on their partner, Dawson said, “Absolutely. I can't have cheaters.”

She also argued that personal ethics and professional behaviour are inseparable. “If somebody has a problem in their personal life, they’re the same person that shows up to work,” she said.

Sharing the podcast snippet on LinkedIn, Dawson further stated, “Firing is not about punishment. It’s about protection. As leaders, it’s our responsibility to create an environment where people can grow in the right direction. That means holding the line on integrity, even when it’s uncomfortable.”

“If someone is disingenuous in their personal life, that behavior doesn’t magically stop when they walk into the office. Character is consistent. And if I tolerate dishonesty in one area, I set a new standard for everyone else watching. Firing someone feels like a taboo topic—but I don’t think it should be. The culture you build depends on what you allow,” she added.

Internet divided

Dawson’s comments have divided the internet. While some applauded her for her belief, others felt that she had overstepped by imposing moral judgments on employees’ private lives.

“I understand where she’s coming from. Integrity matters, and honesty is essential. The energy it takes to sneak or cheat often drains from the energy needed to bring excellence and authenticity to one’s work. I’m not sure I’d go as far as firing them, but I would question their capacity to bring all of themselves to the work,” one user wrote.

“It goes deeper then cheating. She is surrounding herself with descent , honest and people with good morals and values. She values this over anything and thats pretty amazing. You are who you associate with so good on her for leading with integrity,” commented another.

However, a third user said, “Half of the companies would be left with no workers if every CEO would do this.”

“I would be willing to bet that she had cheated on and now she's trying to act like it's a corporate issue when it's really just a personal one,” wrote one user.