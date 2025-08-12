‘She was human’: Co-founder's LinkedIn post on replacing receptionist with AI sparks debate

A startup co-founder’s LinkedIn post about firing a human receptionist and replacing her with an AI system has sparked debate over the growing role of automation. In the viral post, the co-founder said the decision came after the employee missed three calls in one week, left a lead on hold for four minutes, and failed to follow up with a “hot prospect” ready to buy. The co-founder said that clients “prefer” the AI because it offers instant responses without small talk or waiting.(Representational)

“Here’s what happened: She missed 3 calls in one week. Put a lead on hold for 4 minutes. Forgot to follow up with a hot prospect who was ready to buy. In business, every missed call is money left on the table. So I replaced her with… an AI receptionist,” the co-founder wrote.

He claimed that the AI receptionist answers calls instantly 24/7, books leads directly into a calendar, responds to common questions in seconds, and logs every conversation for future reference. The co-founder said that clients “prefer” the AI because it offers instant responses without small talk or waiting.

“This isn’t about cutting costs,” the co-founder wrote. “It’s about eliminating bottlenecks. Your next best hire might not need coffee breaks.”

The comments section quickly filled with both praise and criticism. "I would prefer my next hire to have coffee break and make mistakes," said one user. Another commented: "It would have been far better to have AI upskilled your receptionist so became a "super receptionist". Automated the areas of her job that can be (and which she likely found mundane), while retaining the human areas that offer so much value."

Meanwhile, others were impressed by his approach. "The shift to AI-powered receptionists clearly solves many pain points like missed calls and slow follow-ups the 24/7 availability and instant responses are game changers," said one of them.

"A bold move and a sign of where business operations are heading. AI isn’t just replacing roles, it’s redefining efficiency," another added.