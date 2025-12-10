Pune woman says office chat about her misplaced mouse triggered cat and dog emoji reactions: ‘Weird’

A Pune based employee has shared her unusual workplace experience on X, saying her colleagues responded with cat and dog emojis after she informed them that she had forgotten her computer mouse at the office. A Pune woman recounted how her missing mouse message drew only animal emojis from colleagues.(X/@Dhimahi11)

Taking to X, the woman, identified as Dhimahi Jain, wrote, “I realised no one took me seriously in the office. I forgot my mouse shared the same on the office group and this 28 to 30 y o people legit ended up reacting with cat and dog emojis. Weird.” Her post, which included a screenshot of the office chat, has now started a discussion on workplace behaviour.

In the screenshot, she had written in her office group, “Hello Everyone @here I forgot my mouse in the office on Tuesday. If anyone finds it on the 8th floor, please let me know. Much.” Her message, however, received reactions in the form of cat and dog emojis from colleagues, prompting her to express confusion online.

Take a look here at the post:

Social media users share mixed reactions

The post has garnered more than forty eight thousand views, with several X users jumping in to share their thoughts about the office exchange. One user commented, “Super cool people you have in the group” while another joked, “Cat eat mouse. Dog scares cat.”

Others attempted to explain the behaviour, with one saying, “That is not weird that is office culture unlocked” while another wrote, “My team have a tendency to forget things so I keep dropping emails on crucial things and still I have to tell them on call to refer that mail.” Someone else wondered aloud, “What do they mean even”.

Another user offered practical advice, remarking, “Instead of finding it out, buy a new one.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)