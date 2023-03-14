Home / Trending / Punjab petrol pump flashes AP Dhillon’s Excuses lyrics to attract customers. Watch

Punjab petrol pump flashes AP Dhillon's Excuses lyrics to attract customers. Watch

Published on Mar 14, 2023

The creative marketing strategy undertaken by a petrol pump in Punjab to attract customers stunned many on the Internet.

BPCL petrol pump in Punjab flashing the lyrics of AP Dhillon’s Excuses.(Instagram/@wakeupsingh)
Singer AP Dhillon has amassed an enormous fan following owing to his catchy Punjabi tunes that make people get up and groove. His songs rule parties and Instagram reels. So, when a video of an LED display at a petrol pump in Punjab flashed the lyrics of his famous song, it obviously went viral. Many were stunned by the creativity of the staff at the petrol pump.

“Come and say hi. If you cross by….. Bharat Petroleum Point. Jalandhar, Punjab,” read the caption posted alongside the video on Instagram. A text insert on the video reads, “Pov: Indian petrol stations are on a different level of marketing. ” The video captures an LED display board at BPCL displaying lyrics from AP Dhillon’s popular song Excuses but with a twist to attract customers. The text on the display board reads, “Kehndi hundi si, tanky full karade….”

Since being shared a day ago, the post has accumulated close to 150 likes. It has also raked a plethora of comments from netizens.

An individual wrote, “Which location is this?” Another added, “Dead laughing.” “Hahaha this is so funny and creative. People can make anything these days, fun watch,” commented a third. Many even posted love-struck and fire emoticons to express their thoughts.

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

