PV Sindhu says she’s ‘100% not getting paid’ to promote Deepinder Goyal’s 85,000 Temple wearable

Badminton champion PV Sindhu on Sunday praised Temple, a wearable fitness tracker from Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal's health-tech company, while stressing that she was not paid to endorse it.

PV Sindhu is among the well-known personalities spotted wearing Deepinder Goyal's Temple.

"100% not getting paid lol!!! I had my doubts too when I first reached out to @deepigoyal," Sindhu, 31, said on X on Sunday, responding to a user who asked if she was endorsing Temple for free.

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Sindhu said she has been working closely with Goyal, the former CEO of Zomato's parent company Eternal, and his team to understand how the device could gather metrics useful for athletes.

"I've been using it myself, and I genuinely think it's a game changer! I've been working closely with Deepi (Goyal) and his team to figure out how we can get the most meaningful metrics, not just for me, but for athletes in general," she said on X, shortly before Goyal wrote about the pre-launch.

"And the more I use it, the more I believe in what they're building. It's honestly incredible how something so small can be so effective," she said of the device, which, unlike smartwatches, is worn on the temple at the side of the forehead.

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{{^usCountry}} She added that one can comfortably play badminton and even swim wearing it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added that one can comfortably play badminton and even swim wearing it. {{/usCountry}}

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"You barely even notice it on your face. I started as a sceptic, but once I began using it and saw how well it worked, I genuinely fell in love with it," she said.

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Though preorders for Temple only opened on its website on November 1, Sindhu, cricketer Shubman Gill and podcaster Raj Shamani are among the well-known personalities who have already been spotted wearing it.

Goyal thanked Sindhu for the social media shoutout. In a separate post on Sunday night, he denied rumours that some influencers received the Temple wearable free of charge. A similar disclaimer is displayed on the device's website.

What is Temple?

Temple is a pebble-shaped wearable fitness tracker, plugged as the “ultimate wearable for elite performance athletes”, that Goyal announced late last year. It is attached to the side of the head, in the temple region, using adhesive strips.

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Temple, according to Goyal, measures the brain's blood flow and entropy. He described entropy as the body's real-time “cost of being alive”. It produces a score between 1 and 250, updated every second.

Its primary purpose is to monitor changes in blood flow to the brain and help users understand how their bodies respond to physical and mental stress.

Temple price and pre-orders

The device is priced at ₹85,000, inclusive of taxes and shipping. It opened for pre-orders on Sunday. The price includes a charging pod that provides up to 25 days of charge, access to all features on the Temple app, device care and replacements for a fee, customer onboarding and a lifetime supply of adhesive strips.

Moments after Goyal announced that pre-orders were open, the Temple website briefly crashed on Sunday night due to a surge in traffic.

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