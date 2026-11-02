‘Everybody paid’: Deepinder Goyal denies giving Temple wearables to influencers for free

Anyone who opens the Temple website is greeted with a disclaimer: “Every person who wears Temple chooses to. We do not pay anyone to wear or promote Temple.” Launched by Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal, Temple is a wearable health-tracking device which measures entropy and brain blood flow. Deepinder Goyal opens up about his marketing strategy for Temple.

The buzz around the product has been impressive — the Temple website crashed shortly after opening for pre-orders on November 1, thanks to a massive surge in traffic. However, as the disclaimer makes it clear, the buzz was totally organic. Temple did not rely on influencers or ambassadors to market the wearable, which is priced at ₹85,000.

(Also read: Deepinder Goyal says his 'Zomato guy' reputation works against his new health-tech venture Temple)

Deepinder Goyal has since elaborated on this marketing strategy, rubbishing rumours that some influencers received the Temple wearable free of charge.

No influencer marketing for Temple Tech journalist Abhishek Baxi highlighted Temple’s strong assertion on not paying for influencer marketing in an X post, wondering whether this marketing decision was the result of some spat or disagreement.

“This is a very solid, and unusual, assertion from Temple,” he wrote, referring to the “We do not pay anyone to wear or promote Temple” declaration.

“Surely one could go for brand ambassadors or professional partnerships with athletes, if not influenza,” Baxi added.