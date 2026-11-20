Bengaluru, Nine Swedish technology companies showcased innovations in AI, advanced manufacturing and digital technologies at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026, exploring business partnerships, market opportunities and investments in India. Nine Swedish firms showcase AI, advanced manufacturing at Bengaluru Tech Summit

Business Sweden, the Swedish Trade and Invest Council, said in a statement that Sweden was the Country Partner at the 29th edition of the summit, held from November 17 to 19 at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre .

The nine companies, a mix of small and medium enterprises and established corporations, used the Sweden Country Pavilion to present their technologies, meet prospective Indian customers and partners, and speak to Indian investors.

Business Sweden facilitated more than 100 business meetings, investor pitching sessions and interactions with Indian family investment houses, corporate venture capital firms and large companies, the statement said.

More than 300 Swedish companies currently operate in India across sectors including automotive, engineering, telecommunications, healthcare and manufacturing.

India and Sweden have made technology central to their strategic partnership and have pledged to double trade and investment within five years, the statement said.

Petra Menander, Ambassador of Sweden to India, was quoted as saying that the Karnataka government's backing for the summit, and its push to make the state a global hub for AI and deep technology, gave Swedish companies "the right platform at the right time."

"We want these conversations to turn into partnerships, and into new Swedish companies entering the Indian market," she said.

A country session on Sweden-Karnataka cooperation in advanced technology and innovation brought together Swedish companies and representatives to discuss research, investment, intellectual property and commercialisation opportunities.

Business Sweden, in association with NASSCOM, also organised a session on agentic AI and a roundtable involving more than 20 Indian companies to explore business and investment opportunities with Swedish technology firms, the statement added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.