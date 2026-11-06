PVR juice counter in Bengaluru mall shut down after complaint about reusing disposable cups

Karnataka’s food safety authorities have shut down the juice counter at a PVR INOX multiplex in Bengaluru after a video of disposable cups being reused sparked massive outrage. Karnataka’s Minister for Health & Family Welfare, UT Khader, said in an X post last night that the health department found several food safety violations during an inspection and a notice has been issued to the establishment.

A juice counter at a PVR INOX multiplex in Bengaluru was shut down over food safety violations.

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HT.com has reached out to PVR INOX and this copy will be updated on receiving a response.

The video that sparked outrage

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On November 5, an Instagram user shared a video that appears to show used beverage glasses stacked together. The user, Mithil Kumar, alleged that staff at the PVR INOX multiplex in Bengaluru’s Forum Mall were reusing the disposable glasses.

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{{^usCountry}} The video led to massive backlash against PVR INOX, with people across social media platforms demanding accountability from the pan-India multiplex chain. Karnataka authorities conduct inspection {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video led to massive backlash against PVR INOX, with people across social media platforms demanding accountability from the pan-India multiplex chain. Karnataka authorities conduct inspection {{/usCountry}}

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UT Khader, Karnataka’s Minister for Health & Family Welfare, later said that food safety officers conducted an inspection at the PVR outlet in Forum Mall, South Bengaluru, based on a complaint about juice glasses.

During the inspection, they discovered food safety violations. The juice counter has been shut down while the establishment has been served a notice, he confirmed,

“Our Health Department Food Safety Officers have acted on a complaint about the cups used to serve juice to customers at PVR INOX, Forum Mall, Konanakunte Cross, Bengaluru,” Khader said.

“During the inspection, officers found violations of food safety regulations. A notice has been issued to the establishment, and its juice counter has been shut down,” he added.

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The Karnataka MLA said that no one is exempt from food safety rules as he urged members of the public to report any violations.

“When it comes to food safety, the same rules apply to everyone, from big brands to small vendors. I urge all food businesses to strictly follow the rules and run their business with their customers' health in mind. Public health matters as much as business.

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“If you notice unhygienic food, packaging or serving practices anywhere, scan the Food Safety QR code below and file your complaint. Every complaint will be looked into,” he assured.

(Also read: Karachi Bakery among Hyderabad sweet shops facing action over hygiene violations)

Forum Mall responds

While PVR has not yet issued an official statement, the official account of Forum Mall apologised for the incident.

Forum South Bengaluru, located at Konanakunte Cross on Kanakapura Road in South Bengaluru, said that the PVR team is investigating the incident.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused. The PVR team is currently investigating the matter, and appropriate action will be taken to ensure this is addressed. We appreciate you bringing this to our attention and assure you that the matter is being looked into seriously,” Forum South Bengaluru said in a comment under Mithil Kumar’s viral video.

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