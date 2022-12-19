Quick Style dances to hit song Jehda Nasha in viral video, Badshah says 'killed it'

Hailing from Norway, the dance group Quick Style went crazy viral in June this year for their performance to Siddharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif starrer Kala Chashma from the film Baar Baar Dekho. Since then, they have been regularly posting unique dance routines on numerous Bollywood songs and receiving thunderous rounds of applause from netizens. And their latest Instagram post is no different. It features them dancing to Jehda Nasha, and their choreography, coordination and overall vibe have impressed the netizens. The song that is a big hit among music lovers was sung by Amar Jalal and Faridkot.

"What is your Nasha?" wrote Norway dance group Quick Style while sharing the video on Instagram. The video opens with one of the dancers showing some cool dance moves. As the video continues, others join him one by one in their own fun way and continue dancing in their iconic style until the end of the video.

Watch the viral video below:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has amassed more than 1.7 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also gathered several comments from several verified handles and fans.

Here's what netizens wrote in the comments:

Badshah dropped a comment on the video and wrote, "Killed it." "In love with this song," posted Nasir Sirikhan, one of the members of the Norway dance group. "Ok this gang is coming to steal hearts again and again," commented an individual. "I don't know why I am dancing???" shared another. "Our Nasha is to wait for your new covers and then being high on binge watching em," expressed a third.

