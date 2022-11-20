Home / Trending / Quick Style’s Kala Chashma dance routine has a surprising Usher-related twist. Watch viral video

Quick Style's Kala Chashma dance routine has a surprising Usher-related twist.

Published on Nov 20, 2022

The viral video was posted by the dance group Quick Style on Instagram. It has a Usher-related twist.

By Trisha Sengupta

Hailing from Norway, the dance group Quick Style has created quite a fanbase with their unique dance routines. Amid all their performances, their dance to the Hindi song Kala Chashma has wowed many. Recently, they shared a video of a dance on the same song but with a twist. During their latest performance, they were also joined by American musician Usher.

The group shared the video on their official Instagram page and tagged the singer. The video opens to show one of the group members starting the dance in the iconic style and the others soon joining in. Towards the end of the video, the track changes, and that’s when Usher walks into the room to join the dance group.

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 3.1 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Legendary,” wrote an Instagram user. “Ohhhh my God. Feels SO good to see you guys achieve all this,” expressed another. “Omg when Usher does the same steps he makes it look so different and cool. Uufff! Usher effects hit different,” posted a third. “No way! Smashed it,” shared a fourth.

