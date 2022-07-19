Raccoon roams around with its head stuck in a jar until rescued by police. Watch

A poor little raccoon was recently seen strolling around with a plastic jar clamped over its head. This was, of course, before it was saved by police personnel in Pennsylvania. The raccoon was discovered by Homicide Detective Eddie Fallert on Sunday on Pittsburgh's North Side. And according to a Facebook post from the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, he then called for his co-worker, Detective Bobby Shaw, to be there on the site. Following the call, Shaw showed up with some equipment from the police station.

The Facebook post that has described the happenings of this rescue, comes with a descriptive caption. It reads, “For Pittsburgh Police Homicide Detectives Bobby Shaw and Eddie Fallert, July 17 was an unusual day at the office. Detective Fallert spotted a raccoon in distress on the North Side with a plastic jar stuck on its head. He immediately called Detective Shaw who arrived with a box of tools from police headquarters. The two worked together to safely remove the object and watch the raccoon run away to freedom. Great job Detectives Shaw and Fallert!”

Take a look at the video of the rescue of the raccoon:

Shared just 21 hours ago, this video has received over 18,000 views on it so far.

On Facebook, one person writes, "Thank you for helping this poor animal! It looks like he just wanted some peanut butter." "You handled this great and you didn't get bit! That's a plus!" another user adds. A third response reads, "Aw, what a nice story about our guys in blue. Glad to hear the raccoon was rescued & released and neither detective was bit. Way to go guys!"