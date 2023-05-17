Raghav Chadha and Nick Jonas are 'sadu bhai,' Twitter can't handle this

Actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha recently got engaged. The engagement took place at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. Since the news and the pictures of engagement were shared, many people were in awe of the couple and even shared their reactions on Twitter. But the one thing that Twitter is not able to handle is that Raghav Chadha and Nick Jonas, who is married to Priyanka Chopra are now 'sadu bhai' (brother-in-laws.) Many people took to the micro-blogging platform and shared several hilarious reactions. Raghav Chadha and Nick Jonas are 'sadu bhai,' many people are reacting to it. (Instagram/@raghavchadha88, Instagram/@nickjonas)

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have never been public about their relationship. However, reportedly they have known each other for years and ultimately decided to get married. Their engagement took place on May 14. Several politicians and celebrities were in attendance at the engagement.