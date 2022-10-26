Ranbir Kapoor’s doppelgänger has been found and he is a little boy. Watch

In the age of social media, doppelgängers of celebrities are often found every so often. And quite obviously, as a result of their uncanny resemblance to the celebs, these people also end up going viral. This time it is a little boy who has been going viral because of a video that has been shared on Instagram on the page that is dedicated to him. The video opens to show this boy, sitting with some headphones on his ears and mouthing some lyrics that translate to him loosely stating that he doesn’t know why and he shouldn’t be asked the reason. The name of the little boy happens to be Nirav Bhatt.

The little boy who can be seen in this video does bear quite a striking resemblance to actor Ranbir Kapoor. According to his bio, this boy is a child model and is also known as Little Ranbir Kapoor. The video has been shared on his Instagram page where he has over 3,000 followers.

Watch the video right here:

Posted on September 30, this video has received 1.16 lakh likes on it already. The video has received many comments and most of them say that they definitely do see how similar the child and Ranbir Kapoor look, especially back when the celeb was also a child.