Ratan Tata shares beautiful post along with pic on Jamsetji Tata’s 183rd birth anniversary

Ratan Tata took to Instagram a little over an hour ago to share the post remembering Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata on his 183rd birth anniversary.
The image was posted by Ratan Tata on Instagram on Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata's 183rd birth anniversary.(Instagram/@ratantata)
Published on Mar 03, 2022 12:35 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Ratan Tata, the Chairman emeritus of Tata group of companies took to Instagram a little over an hour ago to share a post remembering Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata on his 183rd birth anniversary. He was the founder of the Tata group companies.

“Mr. Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata has provided us with his inspiration, his ethics and values, his vision and selflessness which have provided dignity and livelihood to tens of thousands of citizens. My best wishes go out to all the Tata group companies, employees and their families on the birth anniversary of our founder,” Ratan Tata wrote in his post. Alongside, he also shared an image showcasing him standing in front of a bust of Jamsetji Tata.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 4.5 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Tatas will always remain as an inspiration for India,” wrote an Instagram user. “One legend wishes another legend,” posted another. “You both are inspirations for the entire generations,” expressed a third. Many also showcased their reactions by using heart emoticons.

Tata Groups also took to their official Instagram page to share a post. “On the occasion of our Founder Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata's 183rd birth anniversary, Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran offers his tribute to the legend in Jamshedpur,” they wrote. They also added the hashtags #LegendLivesOn, #JNTata, and #ThisIsTata. The post is complete with an image.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Ratan Tata?

