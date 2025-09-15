‘Real boss’: Elephant confronts pride of lions, forcing jungle kings to flee. Watch

Lions are often celebrated as the kings of the jungle for their strength, dominance and fearless presence. However, an old video that has recently resurfaced on X challenges this long-held belief and has sparked a lively debate among viewers. A viral clip showed a pride of lions scattering when an elephant moved closer.(X/@AMAZlNGNATURE)

(Also read: Stealthy jaguar hunts down resting crocodile in viral video: 'New king of jungle')

The clip, shared by the account Nature is Amazing, captures a surprising encounter in the dry grasslands. A pride of lions can be seen resting peacefully under the shade of a tree when an elephant silently makes its way towards them. What happens next is both unexpected and amusing: the moment the lions notice the enormous animal closing in, they scatter in all directions, abandoning their spot in haste.

The post was captioned with a cheeky remark, “Who is the king now?” The video has quickly gone viral, gathering more than 150k views and dozens of reactions.

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts with amusement

Social media users have been quick to comment on the footage, and their reactions range from light-hearted humour to playful scepticism about the lion’s reputation. One amused viewer remarked, “Hahaha, lion squad got scared by the elephant.” Another shared, “The jumbo is bigger than a truck,” underlining the sheer size difference between the two species.

Some questioned the long-accepted title of the lion. “The king of the jungle fled for his life,” one user pointed out, while another joked, “Looks like the king of the jungle is taking a much-needed nap.”

Others highlighted the contrast in behaviour between the animals. One comment read, “An elephant never forgets, but a lion clearly forgets who’s in charge.” Another user declared, “Elephant is the real boss.”