Recruiter's ‘stalker’ calls makes job seeker cancel interview with top company: ‘Had to block her number’

A job seeker shared their shocking decision to cancel an interview with one of the world’s top companies due to what a recruiter's excessive and “desperate” outreach. In a Reddit post titled “I canceled the interview!”, the user detailed a barrage of communication from a recruiter representing one of the biggest global companies. The job candidate said that the recruiter kept hounding them with calls. (Representational)(Shutterstock)

They claimed that over the course of just three days, the recruiter sent four emails, called 15 times and texted 45 times. "From Monday to Wednesday this recruiter sent 4 emails, called 15 times, and texted me 45 times! I woke up to texts sent at 10pm at night. After that I canceled the interview," they added.

‘Her behaviour turned me off’

He said that despite having spoken to the recruiter three times and exchanging all necessary emails, she did not stop contacting them incessantly. "In that time span we spoke 3 times and exchanged all emails. When I called her back— from her one after another stalker calls while I was busy - someone else answered the phone!" they wrote.

Annoyed by the constant calls, the candidate decided to reach out to the interviewers directly and cancelled the interview and followed up with a formal email withdrawing their application. "I contacted the interviewers and canceled, sent her an email withdrawing my application - received two more calls and blocked her number. Her behavior completely turned me off from one of the biggest global companies," they added.

Social media reacts

The post has sparked discussion online, with many users expressing disbelief at the recruiter’s behavior and commending the job seeker for walking away. "Called 15 times/texted 45 times is psychotic behavior. On the third call you tell them please only call in an emergency and respect my time. Are you sure they were a legit agency or firm?" said one of them.

Another joked, "She missed her calling. She should've been a telemarketer rather than a recruiter."

Many users even suspected that the woman could be running a scam and was desperate to trick the candidate. "It seemed very strange, and I did get the feeling it was a scam, until I saw the interviewer had an email and LinkedIn from the company. So definitely just poor agency behaviour," the OP said.