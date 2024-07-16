Retired Indian Navy MARCOS officer rushes to save drowning man: 'A true soldier'

A retired Petty Officer of the Indian Navy's MARCOS unit, DS Negi jumped to action when he saw a man drowning. His heroic efforts and swift action to save the man's life left the victim's fathers in tears and gratitude towards DS Negi. Snapshot of DS Negi and the man who he saved. (X/@mananbhattnavy)

Navy veteran Manan Bhatt posted about DS Negi rescuing the man from a canal. "Negi's act of courage extended beyond the rescued man. It serves as a powerful reminder to society that age and profession are not barriers to service and valour. His selfless act inspires us all to be ready to lend a helping hand whenever needed, regardless of the circumstances," wrote Bhatt in his post.

He further added, "Negi's heroism embodies the unwavering commitment of a true Navy veteran. His selfless act compels us to reflect on our own social responsibilities and motivates us to be ever willing to serve our community and nation." (Also Read: Man risks his life to save his neighbourhood from fire. Watch)

He also posted a video in which a person shows the man being carried from the ground and put into a rickshaw so that he could be transported to the hospital. At the end of the video, when it is revealed that DS Negi was a part of the Indian Navy, everyone lauds him. The victim's father can also be seen in tears and folds his hands in gratitude.

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on July 16. Since being posted, it has gained more than 42,000 views. The share also has over 1,500 likes and numerous comments. (Also Read: In Kerala lift horror, man stuck inside hospital elevator for 2 days: ‘He shouted for help, but no one came’)

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual said, "That guy is ripped! Naman to the courageous few, the elites, the tip of the sword- Marcos."

"A true soldier. Salute his bravery and unparalleled efforts. There was a huge crowd watching the drama, but just one boy came forward to assist him in rescue efforts," wrote X user Balwant Singh Rathore.

Another X user, Imtiyaz Parray, commented, "Such wonderful and selfless persons make our nation great."

A fourth shared, "Armed forces are always on duty."