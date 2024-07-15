 In Kerala lift horror, man stuck inside hospital elevator for 2 days: ‘He shouted for help, but no one came’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
In Kerala lift horror, man stuck inside hospital elevator for 2 days: ‘He shouted for help, but no one came’

PTI |
Jul 15, 2024 12:34 PM IST

The Kerala man's family had on filed a missing case with the Thiruvananthapuram medical college police.

A 59-year-old man, who was stuck inside a hospital lift in Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram for the past two days, was rescued on Monday morning after the lift was operated for routine work, police said.

The 59-year-old man was stuck inside a lift at the government medical college in Thiruvananthapuram. (UnSplash)
The 59-year-old man was stuck inside a lift at the government medical college in Thiruvananthapuram. (UnSplash)

Ulloor resident Ravindran Nair, 59, had been stuck inside the lift of the OP Block of the government medical college in Thiruvananthapuram since Saturday, they said.

"He got into the lift to go to the first floor but claims that the lift came down and did not open. He says he shouted for help but no one came. His phone was also switched off," police said.

The officials said that the incident came to light on Monday morning, when the lift operator started it for routine work.

The man's family had on Sunday night filed a missing case with the medical college police.

Police said the man visited the hospital for a medical checkup.

News / Trending / In Kerala lift horror, man stuck inside hospital elevator for 2 days: 'He shouted for help, but no one came'
© 2024 HindustanTimes
