Surat Police has issued a fresh alert urging parents and families to stay vigilant around young people after sharing a video of items linked to potential drug use. In a message, an officer pointed to everyday objects and traces that could turn up in a youngster’s room, dustbin, or around the house. Families are being asked to watch closely and take timely action if anything suspicious surfaces.

Snippets from a video shared by Surat Police on drug use. (X/@CP_SuratCity) more less

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“If you see this item with young people, be very careful. Parents and family members should pay special attention to young people in this way. Surat SOG DCP Rajdeep Singh Nakum provided detailed information, urging everyone to be alert to all these items. If any of the above items is seen with a young person or in a home, caution is needed,” the department wrote on X in a translated post.

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In the video, the senior officer said that there are certain items that the parents should know about which can be linked to drug use. He warned parents to be vigilant and to take note if certain items turn up in their son’s or daughter’s room or dustbin.

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{{^usCountry}} He then showed various items, including rolled notes, rectangular cards, empty glass tubes, pills of different colours, and glittery star-shaped and round stickers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He then showed various items, including rolled notes, rectangular cards, empty glass tubes, pills of different colours, and glittery star-shaped and round stickers. {{/usCountry}}

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The police added, “If any such items are found around your house or inside your house, or empty items like these are found, then we need to be worried. We need to worry whether our child is getting into drug addiction.”

The officer continued that if any such concerns arise, the parents can seek help from police, who in turn would arrange visits to rehabilitation centres and counselling.

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Earlier this month, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah urged citizens to work together to make Gujarat a drug-free state by December 2028. He stressed that the government has adopted a 'Zero Tolerance' policy to eradicate drug use from the state.

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While addressing a gathering in Ahmedabad on November 9, Shah announced that a toll-free helpline and control room at 1033 would become operational from December 1. Further, he called upon citizens, parents and teachers to be aware and report any instances of drug sale or consumption in their surroundings.

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He said that the government can eradicate the drug menace from the state only with active public support.