Rolls-Royce gets stuck in the middle of waterlogged road in Kolkata, abandoned on spot

A video purportedly showing a luxury car stranded on a waterlogged road has surfaced on Instagram. The footage captures a blue and silver Rolls-Royce Ghost standing still in the middle of the road with other vehicles passing it. Extreme downpour in Kolkata has caused waterlogging in several areas and halted traffic. (ANI (utpal sarkar))

The video was shared with a caption that read, “When natural calamity makes you realise the age-old advice from our grandparents ‘Ja ache tai niye khushi thako’ (Be happy with what you have). Hoping everyone to be safe out there.”

The video shows a car standing abandoned in the middle of the road, with other vehicles, including a bike, crossing it. A few tree branches are also seen kept on the car's hood.

How did social media react?

The video sparked outrage among social media users, again prompting a discussion about poor infrastructure in the city. An individual wrote, “Harsh reality of Kolkata roads.” Another added, “And still some people question why people are leaving India! So sad.”

A third posted, “To everyone, this is everyone's fault. This flood came and flooded Kolkata. Kolkata has a good drainage system overall. The city has not seen floods for a good amount of time since September. Then why is it our fault? Cause we're all contributing to global warming. The amount of water evaporated is tremendous. Hence, cloud bursts and low-pressure cyclonic storms have become common. And now there is no stop, cause most of the population all over the world does not believe in global warming, including the world leaders. All are busy in war mongering. If nature starts a war, we puny humans won't be able to do anything.”

A fourth remarked, “India has many luxury cars. We have so many imports, but all we get are poor roads with potholes and traffic jams.”

Kolkata rain highlights:

The eastern Indian city of Kolkata has received a heavy downpour, flooding streets and homes. The rain, just days before Durga Puja, has caused chaos all over the city.

One of the heaviest downpours in 37 years has killed 10 people. Public transport has been affected, with some services being suspended indefinitely.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)