' ₹40 lakh loan, dad mortgaged land': Indian techie's journey to Microsoft leadership role inspires internet

Vergadia described the challenges of adapting to a new academic system and managing life independently in a new country. She said that her first semester in the US was “not easy” because of the differences in teaching styles and the struggle of adjusting to a new environment. Beyond academics, she said that she had to learn everyday skills - from cooking and cleaning to managing expenses - all while dealing with the constant pressure of repaying loans. “I have to get a job immediately after graduation because I’ve got those loans to repay,” she recalled thinking at the time.

“There was a quiet pressure that I didn’t fully understand yet, but could feel,” she added.

“I took a ₹40 lakh student loan and boarded the first-ever flight of my life, a one-way ticket from India to the US for my master's. Everything was at stake. My dad had mortgaged our land for that loan. Even the ticket was taken on loan,” she shared in an Instagram post.

An Indian-origin techie’s post about her journey from taking a ₹40 lakh student loan to becoming a senior leader at Microsoft has struck a chord online. Priyanka Vergadia, now a Senior Director, Developer GTM and Marketing at Microsoft, shared a video on Instagram recounting her early struggles and the risks she took while moving to the US for higher education.

(Also Read: Bengaluru startup employee says parents were not happy when he quit Microsoft: ‘now they’re smiling’)

From student loans to big tech companies But despite the pressure, Vergadia said that hope kept her going. “A quiet excitement about the life that might be possible. Belief that the risk would pay off eventually,” she said.

Reflecting on her journey today, Vergadia said she has worked at global tech giants including Google, Microsoft and Intel, and has travelled extensively for work. She also shared a personal milestone - bringing her parents to the US for her graduation, marking their first-ever flight.

“And yet, no matter how many flights I take, that first flight has a special place in my heart,” she said.

In her caption, Vergadia reflected on how such uncertain beginnings shape resilience and confidence over time. “They teach you resilience without announcing it. They teach you independence without asking permission. And slowly, they build a confidence that doesn’t come from certainty, but from persistence,” she wrote.

She also offered a message for others at the start of similar journeys. “If you’re standing at the beginning of something uncertain right now, know that it’s okay to feel both nervous and hopeful at the same time. You got this,” she wrote.

(Also Read: Woman claims her husband was suddenly laid off from Microsoft: 'Even his manager had no idea')

Social media reactions The post has been widely praised online, with many users calling her story relatable and motivating.

“The Risk was more than worth it. Congratulations.. It Opened a whole world of opportunities for you,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “A True influencer @pvergadia Kudos to you! Thanks for inspiring millions through content like this!”

Several users also shared their own migration stories, echoing similar struggles and aspirations.