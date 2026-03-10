Woman claims her husband was suddenly laid off from Microsoft: 'Even his manager had no idea'

The woman added that while layoffs are not unusual in the technology sector, she had not seen any reports about a fresh round of job cuts at Microsoft this month. “I know layoffs are constantly happening in tech, but I didn’t even see any news about upcoming major Microsoft layoffs in March. Curious if others were impacted? We’re in shock, but the entire tech industry is going through this right now, so we’re not the only ones going through it,” she wrote.

“My husband was let go today from his role at Microsoft. It was a complete surprise to him - he did not see it coming at all and even his manager had no idea,” she wrote.

A social media post about a sudden job loss at Microsoft has drawn attention online, with some users claiming they were also affected. The post, shared on the anonymous workplace forum Blind, was titled “Husband laid off from Microsoft today.” In it, a woman said the news came as a complete shock to her family.

How did social media react? The post quickly attracted responses from other users, some of whom said they were dealing with similar situations.

One user suggested that the company might be conducting smaller, less-publicised layoffs instead of a large-scale round of job cuts. “There were rumors of big layoff, I guess they are now going with smaller bunch. Anyway, as others said, ask him to take a week of do nothing and then come back strong prepping for interview and job search. It's a really bad market out there though, out of work for six+ months now,” the user wrote.

Another user claimed they had also lost their job at Microsoft on the same day. “I also got laid off today from Microsoft. I was not surprised and am curious where other cuts were,” the person wrote.

Microsoft layoffs Meanwhile, earlier this year, rumours about a possible large-scale layoff at Microsoft had circulated widely online, triggering concern among employees. Reports suggested the company could cut between 11,000 and 22,000 jobs globally, with divisions such as Xbox reportedly at risk.

However, Microsoft publicly denied those claims. Frank X. Shaw, the company’s Chief Communications Officer, dismissed the reports in a response on social media. He said the speculation about a new wave of layoffs was “100 percent made up / speculative / wrong”.

The technology sector has seen multiple rounds of layoffs in recent years as companies restructure operations and increase investments in areas such as artificial intelligence. Microsoft was among the major firms that reduced headcount significantly in 2025.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)