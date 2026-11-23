Singer Rupa Biswas Sen never imagined that a song she recorded 44 years ago would find a new audience through one of the world’s most anticipated video games. Her 1982 Bengali disco track ‘Aaj Shanibar’ has been featured on Worldwide FM, one of the in-game radio stations in Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6). The song was spotted by players shortly after GTA 6 was released on November 19, making it an unexpected viral sensation and bringing renewed attention to the Indian singer.

Rupa Biswas Sen's 1982 song 'Aaj Shanibar' has been featured on Worldwide FM, one of the in-game radio stations in GTA 6. (Instagram/@rupa.sen302) more less

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In an email conversation with HT.com, Rupa Biswas Sen spoke about her reaction to the song’s inclusion in GTA 6, the story behind its recording in Canada, and how her family discovered the news. She also recalled how she once scolded her son for playing GTA instead of studying, only for him to tell her years later that her own song was now part of the game.

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“The funny thing is, I used to tell him off for playing GTA when he should have been studying. Now he’s telling me my song is in the game! Who would have thought? Life has a wonderful sense of humour!” she told Hindustan Times.

How Rupa Biswas Sen found out about GTA 6

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{{^usCountry}} The singer said that she first learnt about the song’s inclusion when her son Debayan received a message from a friend in Canada early in the morning. He and her daughter-in-law, Soumita, then broke the news to her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The singer said that she first learnt about the song’s inclusion when her son Debayan received a message from a friend in Canada early in the morning. He and her daughter-in-law, Soumita, then broke the news to her. {{/usCountry}}

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“At first, I couldn’t quite believe it! I thought, how has a song I recorded 44 years ago ended up in a video game? I was completely shocked, but incredibly happy and overwhelmed by all the responses I have received around the world,” she said.

The singer also said that she had no idea that Rockstar Games had selected the song for GTA 6. According to her, the record label Numero Group, which handles the licensing of her music, was involved in the process. However, she only learnt about the inclusion through her family.

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The singer said she never imagined that a song recorded in 1981 would find such a global audience decades later. “Forty-four years later, it’s travelling further than I ever did. Music really does have a life of its own!” she told HT.

When asked if she has played GTA 6, Rupa Biswas Sen said no, but added that her son showed her videos of players enjoying GTA 6 with her song playing in the background. “Hearing my voice coming from a car radio in a video game was quite surreal,” she said.

(Also Read: CEO Pavel Durov trolls GTA 6 over missing Telegram groups, gets reply from Elon Musk)

The story behind ‘Aaj Shanibar’

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‘Aaj Shanibar’ is from Rupa Biswas Sen’s 1982 album Disco Jazz, which blends disco, funk and Indian classical music. The album was composed and arranged by Aashish Khan and recorded in Calgary, Canada, but received little attention upon its release.

Recalling how the project came about, the singer said it began with a family holiday to Calgary in 1981. Her brother, Tilak, had invited the family to Canada. Following an impromptu singing session, she was asked to perform at a concert, where musicians Aashish Khan and Pranesh Khan heard her sing.

“Soon afterwards, we were recording Disco Jazz, blending Indian classical music with disco and jazz. What started as a holiday turned into an adventure that is still continuing 44 years later!” she told HT.com.

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However, she recalled how the song received little attention at the time of its release. “When Disco Jazz was released in 1982, it didn’t receive much attention. I remember having to go to the record shop to buy my own album! It was disappointing because we had put so much love and hard work into it,” she said.

“But perhaps the song was simply ahead of its time,” she added.

(Also Read: Shashi Tharoor tries GTA 6 for the first time, says ‘Grand theft, yeah, but auto?’)

‘Once a singer, always a singer’

The singer said she never completely stepped away from music, even though her professional singing career became quieter after marriage and family life took priority.

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“I never really stepped away from music because music has always been part of who I am. Although my professional singing career became quieter after I got married and family life took priority, I never stopped singing,” she told Hindustan Times in an email conversation.

Recalling her musical journey, the singer said some of her fondest memories include being selected for All India Radio, performing before a packed audience in Calgary and recording Disco Jazz with talented musicians. She also remembered being handed a wireless microphone for the first time during the recording sessions.

“They even handed me a wireless microphone, which I had never used before, and I thought they were playing a trick on me!” she recalled.

Following the song’s inclusion in GTA 6, Rupa Biswas Sen thanked listeners for appreciating her music decades after its release. “

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“I feel incredibly touched and privileged that a whole new generation is discovering and enjoying music we created all those years ago. It brings me so much joy to see young people dancing to my song, even if they don't understand a word of Bengali! I absolutely love watching all the wonderful reels, videos and stories that my fans share on social media,” she said.

She also shared a message for the younger generation discovering her music through the game. “Music has no language, no boundaries and certainly no age limit,” she said, adding that she felt touched to see young people dancing to her song even if they did not understand Bengali.

“If this journey has taught me anything, it’s that you’re never too old, and it’s never too late, for your dreams to come true!” she added.

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Now, the singer said that she enjoys spending time at home in Kolkata, looking after her house and garden, and being with her family. “But music is never far away. Once a singer, always a singer!” she added.