Russian mother uses her body to shield child as ferocious Rottweiler launches attack

A chilling incident in Russia’s Yekaterinburg has shocked the internet after a mother heroically shielded her five-year-old child from a ferocious Rottweiler attack. The harrowing moment, captured on camera, was shared by RT Television Network on X, igniting intense debate and concern among viewers. A Russian mother shielded her child from a Rottweiler attack, suffering severe injuries. (Representational image/Pixabay)

Heroic act amidst chaos

The video captures the heart-stopping scene on a snowy pathway, where the mother is seen desperately protecting her child while the Rottweiler looms nearby. Despite sustaining severe injuries, she remains focused on keeping her little one safe, lying over them while crying out for help. The distressing footage, recorded by a passerby from a parked car, shows the blood-stained snow as the struggle unfolds.

At one moment, the aggressive dog, identifiable by a metal band around its neck, is seen barking and growling at another person holding a shovel. The mother, however, continues to shield her child, displaying extraordinary courage in the face of danger.

Mother severely injured, child escapes harm

According to RT Television Network, the woman suffered multiple wounds and a serious fracture, while miraculously, the child appeared physically unharmed. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the circumstances surrounding the dog’s attack and whether the owner will face consequences.

Reactions from the internet

The terrifying footage has garnered more than 16 million views on X, with thousands of users expressing their shock and admiration for the mother’s bravery.

One user commented, "This mother is a real-life hero. She didn’t think twice before putting herself in danger for her child." Another wrote, "Absolutely terrifying! I hope she gets the medical care she needs, and the authorities take action against the dog’s owner."

A concerned viewer questioned, "Why was such a dangerous dog left unattended? This could have ended far worse." Meanwhile, another remarked, "That poor woman! She deserves a medal for her bravery. I can’t imagine the trauma she’s going through."

Some users also debated the dog’s behaviour, with one noting, "This is why large, aggressive breeds need strict training and responsible ownership." Others focused on the child’s safety, saying, "Thank God the little one wasn’t hurt. The mother’s instincts saved them."