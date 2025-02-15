Husky turns aggressive, attacks man inside pet clinic. Shocking CCTV footage goes viral

A disturbing video of a pet husky attacking a man inside a veterinary clinic has grabbed the attention of the internet. The CCTV footage, shared by X user @gharkekalesh (formerly Twitter), captures the unexpected turn of events when a seemingly friendly husky suddenly becomes aggressive. While the location of the incident remains undisclosed, the clip has left users divided over the dog's behaviour. A video of a husky attacking a man inside a clinic went viral.(X/gharkekalesh)

Playful interaction turns into chaos

The CCTV video, dated 11 February 2025, shows two men sitting comfortably on a sofa inside the clinic. They appear to be casually interacting with the husky, petting and playing with it while recording the moment. Initially, the husky is seen moving excitedly around the room, enjoying the attention.

However, in a shocking twist, the husky abruptly turns aggressive and bites one of the men on his hand. Despite the unexpected attack, the man remains composed and attempts to restrain the dog by gently holding it down. For a brief moment, the husky appears to calm down, but just as quickly, it lunges again, this time with even more intensity.

Man struggles to escape as dog lunges again

The startled man desperately tries to fend off the husky as it continues to attack. He struggles before finally managing to push the dog outside the clinic. Visibly shaken, he clutches his injured hand and appears to be in pain while attempting to compose himself. The entire incident unfolds within seconds, turning a lighthearted moment into a distressing ordeal.

Watch the clip here:

Viral video sparks debate online

The clip, which has amassed over three lakh views on X, has triggered a heated discussion among users. While some sympathise with the man and question the husky’s sudden aggression, others argue that the dog may have been provoked or experiencing discomfort.

One user commented, "This is why big dogs need proper training and socialisation. You never know when they might react unpredictably."

Another user wrote, "Huskies are generally playful, but they can be very stubborn. Something must have triggered this behaviour."

Meanwhile, a concerned pet owner remarked, “I hope the man is okay. This is why pet clinics should have trained professionals to handle such situations.”

Some users speculated whether the dog was unwell, with one stating, "It might have been in pain or feeling anxious. Sudden aggression like this isn’t normal."

A few others criticised the handling of the situation, saying, "People need to understand canine body language. The dog was clearly overstimulated."