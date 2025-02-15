Menu Explore
Husky turns hotel porter in China, helps homestay earn over 23 lakh in three days

BySimran Singh
Feb 15, 2025 04:51 PM IST

A Husky in Lijiang, China, has become an internet sensation after helping transport guests’ luggage at a homestay, drawing tourists.

A homestay in Lijiang, Yunnan province, China, has found an unlikely star attraction—Hakimi, a Husky that assists guests by carrying their luggage. The dog has captivated social media users and significantly boosted business for the homestay, generating as much as 200,000 yuan (over 23.49 lakh INR) in online revenue over three days, reported the South China Morning Post.

The dog with formal training quickly mastered the task and even improved through practice.(Representational Image/Pexel)
The dog with formal training quickly mastered the task and even improved through practice.(Representational Image/Pexel)

Hakimi’s owner, Xu, revealed that the idea started as an experiment. “When Hakimi came to our home, it was very energetic. Last April, when I took it out to play, I had the idea of having it try pulling a trolley. To my surprise, it learnt right away,” he told Cover News. Despite having no formal training, the dog quickly mastered the task and even improved through practice.

The canine’s work involves a short 200-meter route from the South Gate of Lijiang Old Town to the homestay, assisting guests who request its help. “We only take it out when guests ask for it, and it usually does this about three to six times a day,” Xu said. Around 80 percent of the homestay’s visitors now come specifically for Hakimi’s service.

Viral sensation

Initially, Xu shared videos of the Husky pulling luggage just for fun, but the clips unexpectedly went viral, racking up millions of views. “Each video gets between one and 10 million views. Hakimi has become a ‘little fortune bringer’ for the homestay,” Xu added.

The dog’s intelligence and enthusiasm have impressed the internet. One user commented, “The Husky’s ancestors must have been something special to produce such a talented dog!” Another noted, “When it turns a corner, it even looks back at the luggage, using inertia to position itself. It is so smart!”

Also read: Chinese zoo paints donkeys black and white to look like zebra: ‘The owner did it just for fun’

