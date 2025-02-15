Malaysian woman bravely rescues drowning man at waterfall in Sri Lanka: 'Real life hero'

A Malaysian vlogger, currently on holiday in Sri Lanka, has gained widespread attention after rescuing a local man from drowning at the scenic Diyaluma waterfall. According to Newswire, the dramatic rescue was captured on the tourist’s personal recording equipment, showing the tense moments leading up to the rescue. A Malaysian vlogger saved a drowning man at Sri Lanka's Diyaluma Waterfall.(Instagram/farahputrimulyani)

In the footage, the man’s friends can be seen shouting for help as he struggles to stay afloat after stepping into the deep end of the waterfall pool. Without hesitation, the female tourist, identified as Farah Putri Mulyani, dives into the water and successfully brings the drowning man back to shore. His friends quickly rush to his side, escorting him away from the scene.

Watch the clip here:

A warning about waterfall hazards

Following the incident, Farah Putri Mulyani took to social media to share the clip, recount her experience, and warn others about the hidden dangers of waterfalls.

“This incident changed the tone of my trip. I think more people should be aware of waterfall hazards because the pool can drop so deep, and there’s no current underneath to help you swim! If you’re not a swimmer, this puts you in even more danger! Admittedly, I’ve been in reflective mode since. And coincidentally, this happened on Sri Lanka’s Freedom Day!” she wrote on Instagram.

The video of the rescue has since gone viral, amassing an astonishing 2.2 million views.

Social media erupts with praise

Netizens flooded the comments section, praising Farah’s bravery and highlighting the importance of water safety.

One user expressed admiration, writing, “This woman is a real-life hero! Not all heroes wear capes.” Another echoed the sentiment, saying, “She risked her life to save a stranger. That takes incredible courage!”

Others used the opportunity to warn about the dangers of swimming in unknown waters. “Waterfalls may look beautiful, but they can be deadly if you don’t know what you’re doing,” one user cautioned. Another remarked, “More signs should be put up around waterfalls warning about the depth and strong undercurrents.”

Some users shared their own experiences, with one commenting, “I had a close call at a waterfall once—this video reminds me of how unpredictable nature can be.” Meanwhile, another user pointed out, “She’s trained in swimming, but not everyone is. Always be careful around water!”