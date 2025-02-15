'White Dragon' horse in China dies after risking its life to save drowning man, statue to be built in its honour

A seven-year-old white horse, Bailong, has tragically passed away due to illness just days after heroically rescuing a drowning man in China. The horse, whose name means "White Dragon," had never been in water before but bravely ventured in to save the struggling man, according to a report in the South China Morning Post. A white horse in China passed away days after heroically rescuing a drowning man.(Representational image/Pixabay)

A heroic rescue

The incident took place on February 4 in Xiantao, a city in central China’s Hubei province. Bailong and its owner, Yilibai, were training near a river when they witnessed a man fall from a bridge into the water. The man's daughter, standing on the riverbank, cried out for help.

Without hesitation, Yilibai, riding Bailong, guided the horse into the river. Despite the risk, Bailong swam over 40 metres while Yilibai held the reins in one hand and pulled the drowning man with the other. The dramatic rescue was captured in a viral video, showcasing Bailong’s remarkable bravery and trust in its owner.

Sudden illness and death

Just six days after the daring rescue, Bailong fell gravely ill. The horse stopped eating and defecating before developing a severe fever. Local authorities sent veterinarians to treat Bailong, but despite their efforts, the horse succumbed to its illness on Tuesday, February 11.

Heartbroken, Yilibai struggled to speak about the loss. “Bailong and I have experienced many things together. Please do not talk about it in front of me. Any mention of it will make me cry,” he said.

The man who was rescued expressed deep guilt over Bailong’s death, acknowledging the ultimate sacrifice the horse had made.

Reflecting on the rescue, Yilibai had previously stated, “Bailong is smart. When I gave it a whip, he knew to go into the water. After seeing me pull the drowning man, he turned around and swam back. My horse and I are like family. I trust him, and he trusts me.”

Honouring Bailong’s legacy

In recognition of Bailong’s bravery, the Xiantao City government has announced plans to erect a statue near the river in the horse’s honour.