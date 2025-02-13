Highway workers in China eat pet dog whose owner offered 5 lakh after it went missing: ‘Most important family member’

A few workers in China who ate a pet dog that was killed in a car accident after escaping from a centre are receiving severe backlash. The four-year-old dog was boarded at a pet centre by its owner when she went vacationing in the Maldives, reported the South China Morning Post (SCMP). The dog escaped from the place after getting scared by fireworks and eventually was killed by a car. A four-year-old dog named Yi Yi was killed in a car crash and eaten by workers in China. (Screengrab (X))

Owner offers reward

Initially, the owner was unaware that her dog Yi Yi was dead, so she offered an award to find it. The owner offered a reward of $6,800 (approximately ₹5 lakh), saying that the dog was the “most important member of her family.”

“Heartbreaking truth”

The outlet reported that soon after offering the award, the woman found that Yi Yi had been killed after wandering onto a Shenzhen highway. She also came to know that highway workers ate her beloved dog after it was left on the side of the road.

There is reportedly surveillance footage that shows the patrol officers who took the dead dog to their company's kitchen. Then they cooked the animal and shared it with other people.

“Yi Yi was hit by a car while running home. I’m sorry I could not protect you. I will always remember you,” the dog’s owner posted on a Chinese social media site. Reportedly, the owner also fell ill, engulfed with grief.

How did social media react?

According to the outlet, an individual wrote, “Just reading the owner’s words brings me to tears. I support her in defending both her and Yi Yi’s rights. I hope Yi Yi finds happiness in heaven.” Another added, “Even a stray dog should be buried with dignity. How could anyone be so heartless as to eat it?”

What did the authorities say?

As per SCMP, the highway company and the traffic police confirmed that the officers consumed the dog. The chef of the company also admitted to the act. However, they clarified that the dog showed “no sign of life” when it was found.

“The two workers followed regulations by taking photos on-site and uploading them to the company’s system,” a representative of the highway company told local media. “They assumed it was a stray dog and, since it was already dead, decided to handle it privately,” the spokesperson added.

In 2020, Shenzhen banned the consumption of cats and dogs. It was reportedly one of the first cities in mainland China to ban the practice. As per SCMP, people violating the law can face fines.