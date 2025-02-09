Chinese restaurant shares 64 lakh in profits with employees after record sales

A Chinese restaurant has been receiving widespread praise online after distributing over ₹64 lakh in profits among its employees. According to a report by the South China Morning Post, the generous initiative was undertaken by Huang Houming, the owner of Qilichuan Hotpot Restaurant in southwestern China. Huang emphasised that the profit-sharing scheme was a long-standing tradition and not merely a "publicity stunt." A Chinese restaurant distributed ₹ 64 lakh in profits to employees during Lunar New Year.(Representational image/Pixabay)

A tradition of sharing success

Huang’s restaurant chain operates across eight branches in China, recording sales of over ₹1.2 crore during the three days of the Chinese Spring Festival. As part of his philosophy of recognising employees' hard work, Huang ensured that the festival earnings were shared proportionally among staff members.

Managers at the highest-earning branch received up to ₹2.18 lakh, while some others took home over ₹84,000. Even the lowest-paid employees were rewarded, with bonuses ranging between ₹7,200 and ₹8,400.

"We just wanted to let the employees have a lively and happy Lunar New Year. It is also for those who have worked hard throughout the year," said Huang.

Over 140 employees benefit from generous bonus

The restaurant employs over 200 staff, though only about 140 employees were eligible for the bonus, as some workers had taken leave during the busy holiday period. Huang further clarified that the ₹64 lakh bonus amount was calculated after deducting the costs of ingredients and labour, without factoring in expenses like rent or utilities for the three-day period.

Additionally, the restaurant also offers a "filial piety allowance," a unique initiative where employees' parents receive financial support as part of the company’s compensation and benefits package.

Social media praise for employer’s generosity

The gesture has been met with admiration on social media, with many users praising Huang's commitment to his employees' welfare.

"This is a conscientious boss, and the employees are also working hard. It is a win-win situation. Far better than those bosses who only make empty promises," commented one user. Another remarked, "The boss definitely deserves success with his business. I wish it continued prosperity!"

Chinese Lunar New Year traditions

The Chinese Lunar New Year is one of the most significant annual celebrations in China. This year, it began on January 29 and continues for 15 days, during which millions return home to celebrate with family.

As per traditional folklore, the festival originates from the legend of Nian, a fearsome monster believed to attack villages on Lunar New Year's Eve. To ward off Nian, people used loud explosions and bright lights—traditions that continue today, symbolising protection and good fortune for the coming year.