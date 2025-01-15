Woman receives bill over 77000 at restaurant, calls pricing unfair: ‘We do not see the point’

Reanna Ho, a woman from Perth, Australia, voiced her frustration online after receiving a hefty bill of $944.30 ( ₹77,268) at Canton Lane Chinese Restaurant on a Friday night. Ho had dined with a group of eight, ordering a total of eight dishes, but it was the “live lobster” that significantly inflated the final price. The lobster alone, priced at an eye-watering $615 ( ₹50,484), was the main contributor to the staggering bill, reported the New York Post. The lobster alone was priced at an eye-watering $615.(Representational Image/Pexel)

While Ho was told the price of the lobster would vary according to its weight and the market price, she claims that the specific details remained unclear when the dish arrived. According to her, the staff did not provide the price per kilogram, nor did they inform her that the five additional serves of noodles would each cost $15 ( ₹1,236).

“Though I paid the bill, I couldn’t shake the feeling that something was off,” Ho wrote in a Facebook post, expressing her discontent with the transparency of the pricing.

After calling the restaurant the following day, Ho discovered that the lobster weighed 4.5 pounds (2.04 kg) and was priced at $120 ( ₹9,916) per pound—a detail she says was not communicated at the time of ordering.

“We didn’t assume the lobster would be cheap, but based on common sense, the typical price per pound is usually around $60-$70 ( ₹4,958- ₹5,780),” she explained. “Even during the festive period, it seems unreasonable for the price to skyrocket to $120 ( ₹9,916) per pound."

Ho also pointed out that if the lobster truly weighed 4.5 pounds, the head should have been significantly larger and more noticeable, but none of the diners at the table observed this.

Local residents have sided with Ho, questioning the restaurant’s practices. “Who goes ahead and cooks a meal worth upwards of $600 ( ₹49,680) without letting the diner know beforehand that this is going to be extremely expensive?” one local commented.

Restaurant responds

In response, the restaurant's management acknowledged that the price and weight of the lobster had not been communicated clearly but defended their actions. They clarified that the lobster's head is removed during cooking, explaining that this method has been in use since the restaurant first opened.

“We do not see the point of wasting the meat of the head just for display purposes,” the management stated.

