Home / Trending / Sachin Tendulkar visits Rajasthan, enjoys Jaipuri breakfast and lassi

Sachin Tendulkar visits Rajasthan, enjoys Jaipuri breakfast and lassi

trending
Published on Nov 16, 2022 08:40 PM IST

Sachin Tendulkar shared a reel on Instagram where he can be seen enjoying Jaipuri breakfast and lassi.

Sachin Tendulkar enjoying Jaipuri breakfast and lassi. (Instagram/@sachintendulkar)
Sachin Tendulkar enjoying Jaipuri breakfast and lassi. (Instagram/@sachintendulkar)
ByArfa Javaid

After Goa, legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar is in Rajasthan and seems to be having a gala time in the pink city. The former skipper recently took to Instagram to share a video of himself enjoying Jaipuri breakfast with some lassi. The video opens with Sachin saying, "When in Jaipur, enjoy your breakfast like Jaipurites." The camera then zooms in to show his breakfast thali full of kachoris, samosas, chutneys and other items, along with some lassi in Kulhad. As the video progresses, Sachin gulps down lassi and visibly enjoys it. He even says, "Kamal ki lassi (amazing lassi)." Towards the end, the camera pans to show the beautiful location where he was dining in. And the chirping of birds and the squawking of peacocks make the entire video even more delightful.

"The breakfast was so good, even the peacocks wanted a bite. They were singing praises of it as I ate. Listen in!" wrote Sachin Tendulkar while sharing the video on Instagram. He also added several hashtags, including #JaipurDiaries, #Breakfast and #Rajasthan.

Watch the viral video shared by Sachin Tendulkar below:

The video was shared a day ago on Instagram. It has since raked up more than 4.6 million views, and the numbers are quickly going up.

"They were saying - "Saaaaaaachin Sachin" in Peacock language!" posted an individual. "Welcome to jaipur," commented another. "Me going back to 2013 when he retired," shared a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Topics
its viral sachin tendulkar viral video rajasthan jaipur + 3 more
its viral sachin tendulkar viral video rajasthan jaipur + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out