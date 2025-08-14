Sam Altman shares AI playbook for 25-year-olds in Bengaluru and Mumbai on Nikhil Kamath podcast

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says there’s never been a better time to be 25 and starting a career, especially in the age of artificial intelligence. Speaking with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath on his WTF Podcast, Altman was asked what a young person in Mumbai or Bengaluru should study or build to remain relevant as AI reshapes industries. Sam Altman claimed that AI can now help a young entrepreneur develop their whole startup, working as their co-founder.(YouTube/NikhilKamath)

“I think this is probably the most exciting time to be starting out one’s career, maybe ever,” Altman said. "Whether you want to start a company or be a programmer or go work in kind of any other industry, create new media, whatever it is, the ability for one person to use these tools and have great ideas and implement them with what would have taken decades of experience or teams of people is really quite remarkable.”

Asked about any "low-hanging opportunities" for a 25-year-old in India to build on top of the newly launched GPT-5, Sam Altman claimed that AI can now help a young entrepreneur develop their whole startup, working as their co-founder.

“You could use GPT-5 to help you write the software for a product, help you handle customer support, help you write marketing and communications plans, help you review legal documents… all of these things that would have taken a lot of people and a lot of expertise, and you now have GPT-5 to help you do all of this," he said.

Altman also emphasised that India could become OpenAI's biggest market in the future, and the company has made sure to use feedback from Indian users to better shape its products.

“If there is one large society in the world that seems most enthusiastic to transform with AI right now, it’s India. The excitement, the embrace of AI… the energy is incredible. The entrepreneurial energy around building with AI in India is quite amazing, and we hope to see much more of it," he said.