Sam Altman shares Studio Ghibli-style photo with newborn son: ‘Greatest gift of life’

Amid the ongoing social media craze of sharing Studio ghibli-style edits of photos, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also joined the trend and shared an adorable picture with his newborn son in the popular animation style. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shared a heartfelt Ghibli-style photo with his newborn son.(X/sama)

Taking to X, the 39-year-old tech entrepreneur shared a Ghibli-style edit showing him napping with his son nestled in his arms quietly dozing off. Altman had announced the arrival of his son with husband Oliver Mulherin in February.

In an emotional post, the CEO said the baby had been born prematurely and is currently undergoing treatment in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). "Welcome to the world, little guy! He came early and is going to be in the NICU for a while. He is doing well, and it's really nice to be in a little bubble taking care of him. I have never felt such love," he wrote.

Take a look at the post here:

The post won hearts online as users praised the adorable picture of the new father. "Greatest gift of life, I too enjoy the same gift, looking at the children's face, especially when they sleep. Nothing in the world can equal," wrote one user.

Another user said, "Congrats on the new addition. Hopefully everyone is getting lots of rest."

The post comes days after the OpenAI CEO requested ChatGPT users to "slow down" in the face of a spike in the use of the chatbot's most recent image-generation function, which is driven by GPT-4o and has been taxing OpenAI's servers.

However, amid rising craze, Altman has also teased users with a version 2 of the feature. "Y’all are not ready for images v2...," he said, hinting at even more complex features in the newer version.

