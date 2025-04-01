Sam Altman drops an emoji to react to Ghibli pics of PM Modi, internet reacts

Sam Altman recently shared his reaction to a post featuring images of PM Modi created in Ghibli style. The visuals were shared on the official social media accounts of the Government of India, MyGov. Ghibli images of Sam Altman and PM Modi created using ChatGPT’s latest native image generator. (X/@sama, @mygovindia)

“Main character? No. He’s the whole storyline. Experience through New India in Studio Ghibli strokes,” the government X post read. The post featured a series of pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The pictures depict varied moments involving the prime minister, from sharing a handshake with American President Donald Trump to posing with Emmanuel Macron to playing with lion cubs to visiting Ram Lalla Temple in Ayodhya.

Sam Altman reshared the X post by MyGov and posted an emoji of the India flag.

What did social media say?

While Altman’s post impressed some, not all were happy. Many slammed the OpenAI CEO for sharing the X post to capture the attention of Indian consumers.

An individual asked, “Why does Sam Altman like India?” Another added, “He knows the market.” A third posted, “The guy who created the style gets zero, and others make millions. What a world we are living in!” A fourth wrote, “Thanks Sam.”

The controversy surrounding ChatGPT’s Ghibli style:

The artwork that ChatGPT’s native image generator is mimicking was originally created by Studio Ghibli, a Japanese animation studio created in 1985 by Hayao Miyazaki, Isao Takahata, and producer Toshio Suzuki. People have been slamming OpenAI for benefiting from the artwork without giving anything to the Japanese studio.

An old video of animator and filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki also went viral amid the rising popularity of Ghibli-style pictures. In the video, he was seen slamming three AI researchers for showing him artwork created by artificial intelligence.