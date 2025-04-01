‘We added one million users in the last hour’: Sam Altman reveals as Ghibli trend breaks the internet

Social media has exploded with ChatGPT's Ghibli-style image generator, leading to Sam Altman even urging users to slow down. In a recent post, the CEO of OpenAI—the company behind the native image generator—revealed the huge number of users they have added to their customer base following the craze. Sam Altman joined the trend by sharing a Ghibli-style image of himself (L) and a pic created by an X user (R). (X@sama, @_julianlevy)

“The ChatGPT launch 26 months ago was one of the craziest viral moments I'd ever seen, and we added one million users in five days,” Altman wrote. He then added the number of users ChatGPT gained in an hour. “We added one million users in the last hour,” he continued.

How did social media react?

While some were excited to see this progress, others slammed the CEO for using the art form created by Japan’s Studio Ghibli to train his AI model.

“Wow, congrats! Using Ghibli’s work to train your model and Ghibli’s name to promote it really helped you generate huge revenue! And the fact that you’re planning on paying a big royalty check to Ghibli proves you’re a great guy, too!” sarcastically wrote an X user. Another added, “Can’t wait for this to happen to my startup lol.”

A third posted, “Wow. That is wild. Who knew image generation was the game changer.” A fourth commented, “ChatGPT didn’t just go viral. It inverted the interface of intelligence. Suddenly, people could build, learn, and explore faster than institutions. That wasn’t hype; that was a tectonic shift.”

ChatGPT and Ghibli-style AI pics:

ChatGPT recently launched its native image generator, and it became insanely famous after people realised they could create Ghibli-style images using it.

The AI pictures mimic the hand-drawn aesthetics, soft colour palettes, and whimsical, dreamlike settings of the famous Japanese animation studio Studio Ghibli behind classics like Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro. It was founded in 1985 by legendary filmmakers Hayao Miyazaki, Isao Takahata, and producer Toshio Suzuki.