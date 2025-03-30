Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Only true-blue Bollywood fans can guess all 10 movies from their Studio Ghibli-style makeovers

BySanya Jain
Mar 30, 2025 11:42 AM IST

Bollywood movie quiz: How many of these Bollywood movies can you guess from their Ghibli-inspired makeovers?

The recent introduction of OpenAI’s image generation feature in ChatGPT has ignited a Studio Ghibli trend that’s breaking the internet. For the last couple of days, images in the style of Studio Ghibli have taken over the internet, captivating millions with their whimsical charm. Fans across social media have embraced AI-aided transformations that have turned their favoruite photographs into artwork inspired by the style of the renowned Japanese animation studio, celebrated for classics like Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro.

Bollywood movies get a Studio Ghibli twist in this quiz.
Bollywood movies get a Studio Ghibli twist in this quiz.

In fact, the craze for this trend is such that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently took to social media, begging fans to give it a rest as his company’s GPUs are melting and employees are going sleepless. “Can yall please chill on generating images this is insane our team needs sleep,” he requested on X.

Inspired by the Studio Ghibli trend, we turned 10 iconic Bollywood movie screenshots into Ghibli-inspired artworks. Only a true-blue Bollywood fan will be able to guess these movies based on the Studio Ghibli images.

How many can you answer correctly? Take the quiz to find out:

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Only true-blue Bollywood fans can guess all 10 movies from their Studio Ghibli-style makeovers
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On