Only true-blue Bollywood fans can guess all 10 movies from their Studio Ghibli-style makeovers

The recent introduction of OpenAI’s image generation feature in ChatGPT has ignited a Studio Ghibli trend that’s breaking the internet. For the last couple of days, images in the style of Studio Ghibli have taken over the internet, captivating millions with their whimsical charm. Fans across social media have embraced AI-aided transformations that have turned their favoruite photographs into artwork inspired by the style of the renowned Japanese animation studio, celebrated for classics like Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro. Bollywood movies get a Studio Ghibli twist in this quiz.

In fact, the craze for this trend is such that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently took to social media, begging fans to give it a rest as his company’s GPUs are melting and employees are going sleepless. “Can yall please chill on generating images this is insane our team needs sleep,” he requested on X.

Inspired by the Studio Ghibli trend, we turned 10 iconic Bollywood movie screenshots into Ghibli-inspired artworks. Only a true-blue Bollywood fan will be able to guess these movies based on the Studio Ghibli images.

How many can you answer correctly? Take the quiz to find out: