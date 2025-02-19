Scared of hidden cameras, China woman builds a tent inside hotel room: ‘Creative, intelligent’

A Chinese woman devised a clever way to secure herself from potential hidden cameras inside a hotel room she was staying in. She wanted to shield herself from any predators and used a rope and a large piece of cloth to create a tent over her hotel bed, South China Morning Post reported. Her method has been praised online as a practical solution for travelers.(Baidu)

Her innovative approach to safeguarding herself and maintaining privacy has sparked a discussion about security in China hotels. The woman from Luoyang in central Henan province, shared a video on social media to demonstrate how she constructed a makeshift tent to protect her hotel room bed.

“I have read many reports about hotel guests being surveilled by spy cameras. It seems nearly impossible to safeguard ourselves from prying eyes. This deeply concerns me,” she told local Chinese media.

A creative solution

She said that since she wanted to maintain her privacy throughout her travels, she also considered buying a tent to place on the bed while staying in hotels. But when she found out that tents could be more expensive than hotel rooms and constrict her during sleep, she dismissed the idea.

She then decided to use the things at hand. A large dust sheet which is typically meant to cover furniture along and a long piece of rope turned into a tent for her. “You can tie the rope to a high point, such as cabinet handles, curtain tracks, or wall hooks. By hanging the dustcloth on the rope and securing it with the bed’s edge, you can create a tent since the fabric is quite lightweight,” she explained, adding that the simple method with inexpensive materials can be a very good way to ensure privacy.

Hiddan cameras in hotels

Incidents of hotel guests finding hidden spy cameras in their rooms have risen. In 2023, a Chinese couple shared that they found a concealed spy camera in a wall power socket, directly aimed at their bed while staying at an Airbnb in Malaysia.

In February, southern China became the first region in the country to impose regulations requiring hotels to ensure that no surveillance devices are installed within guest rooms.

The woman's innovative idea has, however, struck a chord with many online. “This woman is both creative and intelligent. She offers us a simple and effective way to safeguard our privacy,” said one user.

Another commented: “It’s a good idea. But I cannot help but wonder what one can do when going to the toilet or taking a shower.”

