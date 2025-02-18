31-year-old doctor loses 25 kg in just 42 days to set example for his overweight patients

A doctor in China has gone out of his way to set an example for his overweight patients. He lost over 25 kg and went on to participate in several bodybuilding competitions to win prizes, reported the South China Morning Post (SCMP). The surgeon's story has amazed the internet. 31-year-old doctor Wu Tiangen, whose transformation stunned the internet. (Screengrab (Rednote))

According to the outlet, 31-year-old Wu Tiangen reached 97.5 kg last year. The year before, 2023, he was also diagnosed with fatty liver. He decided to lose weight and shed 25 kg in just 45 days. He chalked out a plan to keep himself fit and healthy and to motivate his patients who want to shed weight.

He said that he went from a “fatty” to a “Mr Bodybuilding”, reported the outlet. The doctor said his transformation could serve as a good example for his patients. He believes this would help his patients have more trust in scientific weight-loss theory.

“If I cannot save myself, how can I save others?” he was quoted saying, reported the outlet. He devised a plan to “shed fat and increase muscle” in a short period. His plan included exercising for nearly 2 hours. Also, he ensured he was getting at least six hours of sleep daily.

Wu Tiangen’s suggestions for weight loss:

However, the doctor suggested people make long-term weight loss plans instead of short ones. “You should make a long-term plan to lose weight and insist on it,” said Wu, adding, “I do not advocate drastic, short-term methods that require eating very little.

He added that people looking to adopt a healthy lifestyle should get adequate sleep, regular exercise, and a scientific diet. He further emphasised the need to have a relaxed mindset.