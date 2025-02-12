Menu Explore
'After two months I lost...': Harsh Goenka shares cheeky take on popular weight loss hack

ByMuskaan Sharma
Feb 12, 2025 09:05 PM IST

In a lighthearted post, billionaire Harsh Goenka shared that his honey-lemon water diet led to losing only the ingredients, amusing followers.

Billionaire Harsh Goenka shared a hilarious post talking about weight loss advice and the results of trying out the "diet hack". Drinking warm honey-lemon water on an empty stomach is often hailed as the ultimate morning remedy for weight loss and a metabolism boost. However, RPG Group chairman had a humorous take on the trend, saying that instead of shedding kilos, all he shed were the ingredients.

In a lighthearted post, Harsh Goenka mocked the honey-lemon diet trend
In a lighthearted post, Harsh Goenka mocked the honey-lemon diet trend

"I was told that if you drink lemon juice with honey every morning for two months you will lose 2 kg weight. After two months I had lost 2 kg lemons and 3 kg honey," he quipped in a post on X.

Take a look at the post here:

The post, a common joke on the site, still amused Goenka's followers who were left in splits after reading it. "The only thing that got lighter was your kitchen stock! Weight loss myths are undefeated, but at least you got a refreshing morning drink out of it," said one.

"I lost 50 kg of water along with the lemon and honey," quipped another.

"Mr Goenka, it seems the lemons and honey have managed a disappearing act while the weight remains a loyal companion. Such are the ironies of life and diet fads!" read a comment.

"But at least you gained a good sense of humour. Nothing goes to waste in this world," remarked another user.

One of them shared similar views around green tea and weight loss. "The only way to lose weight with green tea is by actually climbing a mountain, picking fresh tea leaves, boiling them, and then drinking tea," he explained.

(Also read: Harsh Goenka's short reply after viral IPL meme calls brother Sanjiv Goenka a 'toxic boss')

Although it is a popular belief among dieting enthusiasts, there no scientific evidence to support the claim that drinking honey, lemon, and water can promote weight loss. Having a warm drink may help bowel movement but cannot help in long term weight loss.

