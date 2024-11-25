Harsh Goenka's short reply after viral IPL meme calls brother Sanjiv Goenka a 'toxic boss'

Billionaire Harsh Goenka's response to a social media post that referred to his younger brother and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka as a "toxic boss" has amused users on social media. Harsh Goenka responded to the post that used an old picture of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant to target his brother Sanjiv Goenka.(X/@sagarcasm)

The post, shared on X by user @sagarcasm, used an old picture of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant talking on the cricket field with the caption: "Dekh Bhai, company achi hai, pay acha hai, par boss bohot toxic hai" ("The company is good, the pay is good, but the boss is very toxic").

Take a look at the post here:

The post hinted at a controversial video which showed KL Rahul having a heated conversation with owner Sanjiv Goenka after LSG lost to SRH in IPL's 2024 season. Sanjiv Goenka was later forced to make a statement addressing the conversation after a video of it went viral on social media. "I don’t want to comment on speculation. All I will say is KL Rahul is family," he had said.

Responding to the meme, Harsh Goenka simply used a thinking emoji.

The meme was shared after Rishabh Pant was added to LSG's team for the upcoming IPL season with a record breaking bid of ₹27 crore, even as former captain, KL Rahul, joined Delhi Capitals for a bid of ₹14 crore.

After signing Pant, Sanjiv Goenka said that LSG had separately kept ₹25-27 crore reserved for him. "He was fulfilling our requirements, and we had planned to go all out for him," he said.

(Also read: 'Was a big shock': KL Rahul finally opens up on viral chat with Sanjiv Goenka)

Harsh Goenka joined in on the IPL auction discussion on X, even sharing memes on the most expensive bids in the high-stakes auctions. "Scenes in the mind of Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Mitchell Starc #IPLAuction," he wrote in a post that showed a room full of men counting large amounts of cash, in a light-hearted remark on the three most expensive players.