Rishabh Pant on KL Rahul-Sanjiv Goenka controversial post-match scenes: 'I get scolded every day but I'm very stubborn'

India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant shared his thoughts on the controversial scenes that emerged between KL Rahul and owner Sanjiv Goenka after Lucknow Super Giants lost a crucial game to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024. After SRH pummeled LSG by 10 wickets, the incident, which took place in the post-match setting, involved a heated exchange of words and gestures between the captain and the owner caught on camera, leading to widespread speculation and debate. Goenka looked visibly upset as he let it rip on Rahul, who stood there with a dejected look on his face. KL Rahul (L) and Rishabh Pant during the IPL 2024(PTI)

Those involved have thus played down the incident. LSG coach Justin Langer pointed out that Goenka is one of the calmest guys he has ever worked with and that it was nothing more than an animated exchange that is very natural after every match. Weighing in on the episode, Pant said that exchanges are very common whenever a team incurs a loss, but he isn't sure what transpired. Pant admitted that he, too, gets an earful most of the times but deals with it in his own way.

"I actually didn't understand what happened in that situation. It seemed so by looking at it, and although I'm not sure what happened, there was something there. When you lose a match, there are obviously a lot of conversations. But the way it was portrayed, I'm not sure. I didn't see the video in real-time; otherwise, I would have given you an answer. I get scolded every day, but I'm also stubborn," the dynamic India batter said on an episode of 'Aap ki Adalat' on India TV.

Recapping the reactions of the Goenka-Rahul episode

The Rahul-Goenka episode is now a thing of the past. LSG assistant coach Lance Klusener played down any reports of a discord. It was also rumoured that with LSG failing to reach the IPL Playoffs, Rahul may be released ahead of the mega-auction lined up later this year in December but were later quashed. Even if there was something in there, the two buried the hatchet when Goenka hosted a private dinner for Rahul, where the two hugged and embraced each other.

That being said, the fact that the scenes were captured in public did not go down well with many. Former India batter Virender Sehwag and a few more India cricketers felt the discussion could have taken place behind closed doors. Having spent time as a mentor of Punjab Kings – formerly Kings XI Punjab – from 2016 to 2018 – Sehwag said that irrespective of whatever happened, Goenka would earn his share of profit.

A part of Goenka's outburst could also stem from LSG's poor campaign this year. With Gautam Gambhir as mentor, Lucknow Super Giants qualified for consecutive IPL Playoffs in 2022 and 2023, but with him switching to Kolkata Knight Riders, the franchise struggled and eventually finished seventh in the standings table with 14 points. This was after Rahul, the captain, enjoyed another decent season with the bat, scoring 520 runs at an average of 37.14 including four half-centuries.